Homrich & Berg Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

