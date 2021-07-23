Honest (HNST) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $122,309.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00140427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,649.44 or 1.00170179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.