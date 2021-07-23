Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,302.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $88,302.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00142740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,401.89 or 1.00223734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.