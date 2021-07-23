Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Horace Mann Educators worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

