Hord (HORD) Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $939,022.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,345,592 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

