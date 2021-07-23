Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce $12.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

