Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 233,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,759. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.