Hound Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $3,500,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.