Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

HWDN opened at GBX 906.20 ($11.84) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 814.90. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

