Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 912 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 899.80 ($11.76). The stock had a trading volume of 553,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,441. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 814.90.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

