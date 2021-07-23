HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,698 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 355,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of HP worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

