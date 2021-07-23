HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.02 million and $6,822.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

