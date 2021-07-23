Hubbell Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 181,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.70. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

