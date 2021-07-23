Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 132,764 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

