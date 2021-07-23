Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Bought by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP raised its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Humanigen makes up 5.3% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 2.79% of Humanigen worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 25,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,190. The company has a market capitalization of $971.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,056,630 shares of company stock valued at $37,608,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

