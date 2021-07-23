HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

