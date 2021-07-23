HUNT Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $27.81 million and $9.27 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

