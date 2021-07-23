Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

