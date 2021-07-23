Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.