Huobi BTC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.80 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $8.80 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $33,578.20 or 1.00547469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00103380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.03 or 1.00082818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

