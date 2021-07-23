Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 4%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64. 481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.