Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

