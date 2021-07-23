Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $30.80.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.