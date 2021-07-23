Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

