Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $364,879.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hxro has a market capitalization of $114.12 million and approximately $364,879.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

