HYCON (HYC) Price Up 11.7% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $358,647.38 and approximately $33,281.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064381 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,701,382 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,701,381 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.