Hydro Protocol Trading Down 24.6% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $368,318.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

