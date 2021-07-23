Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $620,881.75 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00104774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00140689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.10 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.43 or 0.00895232 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

