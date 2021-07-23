HyperCash (HC) Price Up 3.3% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $29.69 million and $2.77 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,172.98 or 0.99966390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.01248131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00361164 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00424706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051073 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

