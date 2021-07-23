HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,135.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,580.89 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.