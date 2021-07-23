HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Sells $2,590,260.48 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 877,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,044. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HYRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
