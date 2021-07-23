HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Sells $2,590,260.48 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 877,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,044. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

