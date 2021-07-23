HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Insider Michael Furnari Sells 145,748 Shares

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,840.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Furnari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 877,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

