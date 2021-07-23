HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Insider Sells $1,223,640.96 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Furnari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24.

HYRE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 877,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

