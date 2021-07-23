Hyve Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

