I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $77.97

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.97, but opened at $75.03. I-Mab shares last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1,749 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

