iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.40 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 93.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.18.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,037. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.10 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.