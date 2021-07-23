IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

IAG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 221,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,095. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

