IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.