IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,585,095 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

