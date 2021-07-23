IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.18.

IMG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. 926,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

