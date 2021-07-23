IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.18.

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.11. 926,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

