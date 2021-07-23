IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Set at C$3.75 by Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a C$3.75 price objective by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.18.

IMG stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.11. 926,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

