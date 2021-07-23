Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iberdrola stock. Crow Point Partners purchased a new position in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

