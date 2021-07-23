Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,800.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $40,800.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10,047.74 or 0.30887562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.