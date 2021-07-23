iBTC Price Up 40.9% Over Last 7 Days (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $22,216.11 and $9.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

