ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $9.45 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $2.76 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00009030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,227,630 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

