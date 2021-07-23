ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 23,264 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,763,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

