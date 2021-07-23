iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.37. 15,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 451,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.53.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.