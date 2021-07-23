iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.37. 15,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 451,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.