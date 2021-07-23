ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $265.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICLR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.27.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $209.50 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Fulton Bank increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 5,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BB&T Securities increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 25,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Boston Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 396,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.