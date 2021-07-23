ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

ICLR opened at $209.50 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

