ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.37% of ICU Medical worth $59,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.07. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.